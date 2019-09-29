‘Govt. proposal to link Godavari with Krishna will hit A.P. ryots’

The Andhra Pradesh State Federation of Water Users’ Associations (WUAs) has said that the State government’s proposal to connect the Godavari river with the Krishna with canals that flow through Telangana State will affect the interests of A.P. farmers.

Federation president Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao told the media that the presidents of WUAs from all over the State met here and discussed the impact of the proposal to link the Godavari with Krishna with canals that flow through Telangana.

When A.P. released Krishna water from Srisailam through the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator for drought-prone Rayalaseema during the flood, the Telangana government had complained to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), he pointed out. This was the attitude of the State toward A.P. farmers, he said.

There would be a drastic reduction in the availability of water for the Polavaram project and the Godavari Delta after linking the Godavari in the way proposed by A.P. and TS, he said.

The proposal made by the Retired Engineers of Navyandhra Pradesh would benefit the farmers of the State, Mr. Krishna Rao said.