ADVERTISEMENT

Govt., police protecting accused in murder of 15-year-old in Bapatla, alleges TDP

June 16, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

Police not taking proper action as the accused belong to YSRCP, says MLA

The Hindu Bureau

The opposition Telugu Desam Party has alleged that the State government and the police were protecting the accused in the murder of a 15-year-old boy at Rajolu village in Bapatla district on Friday.

The 10th standard student, Amarnath, was ‘doused in petrol and burnt alive’, alleged TDP MLA Anagani Satyaprasad, in a statement here. 

“Since the four accused persons in the case belong to the ruling YSR Congress Party, the police are not taking proper action against them. They were trying to protect the accused instead doing justice to the victim’s family,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The YSRCP men killed Amarnath only because he resisted the sexual harassment of his sister. The incident, which happened a day after the kidnap of the Visakhapatnam MP’s family, exposes the state of the law and order in the State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has to take responsibility for this incident as he has failed to take stringent action against criminals in the State, which has led to an increase in crime,” Mr. Satyaprasad said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US