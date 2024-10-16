Govt. plans to expand area of cocoa cultivation by 5,000 hectares annually in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s Director of Horticulture K. Sreenivasulu has said the government is extending all support for establishing cocoa powder-based cottage industries in the State and developing an integrated value chain with the technical assistance from Dr. YSR Horticulture University (YSRHU).

The Department of Horticulture (DoH) has plans to expand the area of cocoa cultivation by 5,000 hectares annually, and Andhra Pradesh is the leading cocoa-producing State in India with a cultivation area of 30,552 hectares and a yield of 12,135 tonnes every year, he says.

Addressing a cocoa farming stakeholders’ meeting jointly organised by the DoH and the Kochi-based Directorate of Cashewnut & Cocoa Development (DCCD) here on October 16 (Wednesday), Mr. Sreenivasulu said the cocoa beans grown in Andhra Pradesh were comparable in quality to the world-famous Ghana beans.

Cocoa was mainly grown in Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Konaseema, Kakinada, Krishna, and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts, and Eluru was leading in both the area under cultivation and productivity.

Further, Mr. Sreenivasulu said, as an intercrop, cocoa provides farmers an additional income of about ₹75,000 per annum and helps in improving the productivity of the primary crops.

DCCD Director Femina and other speakers stressed the importance of enhancing farmers’ skills, producing high-quality cocoa beans, and carrying out phase-wise expansion activities.

The participants had deliberations on covered nursery management, pest control, grafting techniques, artificial pollination, and cocoa-friendly conditions in coconut, oil palm, and cashew plantations.

Additional Directors of Horticulture M. Venkateshwarlu, Balaji Naik and Harinath Reddy, Deputy Director Sudha, ICAR scientist S. Elaine Afsara, M. Madhavi from YSRHU, Rajesh Ramachandran from Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, B.V. Satyanarayana from Campco Ltd. (Mangalore), Nitin Chordia from Cocoatrait (Chennai) and NTR District Horticulture Officer P. Balaji Kumar were among those who took part.

