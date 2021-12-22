Govt. plans to double income through cinema theatres

A file photo of a ‘houseful’ cinema theatre in Vijayawada. The government’s plans come in the wake of reports that theatre managements are ‘violating rules and regulations’, according to officials.

VIJAYAWADA

22 December 2021 01:16 IST

Exhibitors allegedly not disclosing actual ticket sales

The government is gearing up to introduce a seamless online movie booking system on the lines of Indian Railways online ticketing system. The move is, apparently, part of its plans to double its income through cinema theatres in the State.

According to information, there were instances where there was no connection between a theatre’s collections and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) accruing to the State government. The exhibitors were allegedly not disclosing the actual ticket sales to the government. Also, they “were violating the rules and regulations” in the name of benefit shows.

Besides, there is a black marketing of the tickets. Also, anywhere between ₹500 and ₹1,000 on each ticket was being collected through benefit shows. The online ticketing system, the government feels, would bring in transparency in the system and plug holes in the revenue generation from films. “At present, the government nets about ₹50 crore per annum. The idea is to take the collections to about ₹100 crore,” says an official, who did not want to be named.

The number of theatres in the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana fell to 1,750 from about 3,000 about 20 years ago. Of the 1,750 theatres, Andhra Pradesh has 1,090 theatres. The seating capacity of these theatres range between 350 and 400. It takes the total seats to about 4 lakh seats across the State. Going by the seating capacity, number of shows etc parameters, there was no parity in the tax being collected and theatre collections, officials say.

The exhibitors, however, argue that the occupancy has fallen drastically in the recent past. It had impacted the theatre revenues, they say.

Telugu Film Chamber secretary K.L. Damodar Prasad says that the industry was not against the online ticketing system onlines of railway ticketing system but the approach of the government. The industry suggested to the government that all the theatres in the State be computerised. The exhibitors would give a link to the government relating to the sale of tickets. The exhibitors would get their money instantly. Besides, the government would get a fair idea of the number of tickets sold, he said.