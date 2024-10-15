GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. plans to complete construction of new diaphragm wall of Polavaram project by November 2025

The Water Resources Department to conduct workshop in November to finalise the designs and schedule of construction

Published - October 15, 2024 07:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A view of the Polavaram irrigation project that is under construction across the Godavari. File

A view of the Polavaram irrigation project that is under construction across the Godavari. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has chalked out plans to complete the works on the new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram irrigation project by November 2025, and begin construction work in December this year.

According to the information, the department targets to complete the project by July 2027.

Minister for Water Resources N. Ramanaidu has asked the officials to complete the tests required and prepare the designs before November 2025 so that works on the main dam can be taken up immediately after the construction of the diaphragm wall.

The platform required for setting up the cutter for panel construction will be ready by early December. The remaining platforms for the other cutters will be completed by December-end. Three trench cutters are being brought. The first cutter is expected to arrive at Polavaram by December 1.

As the government plans to complete the diaphragm wall by 2025, the department plans to conduct a workshop in November with the foreign experts, the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Dam Design Review Panel experts, and the project officials.

The workshop will have a comprehensive discussion on every aspect, from designs to construction. The construction schedule will also be finalised at the workshop.

IIT-Tirupati report

Experts from IIT-Tirupati are conducting experimental studies on how to integrate materials into the new diaphragm wall, and their findings will be presented before the experts at the workshop.

International expert design consultant, AFRY India Pvt. Ltd., is preparing the designs for the new diaphragm wall, and is scheduled to submit the same by October 16 (Wednesday).

The CWC and a team of foreign experts have to approve the designs by November 15, say officials.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:05 pm IST

