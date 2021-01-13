Govt. plans to boost rice exports from Kakinada

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Tuesday appealed to members of the Rice Exporters Association to increase the annual rice export from 20 lakh metric tonnes to 40 lakh metric tonnes through Kakinada Anchorage Port.

Mr. Lakshmisha assured the exporters of all support and improvement in facilities to increase rice exports from the district.

“The district authorities are ready to provide any assistance to the exporters. The possibilities to export the rice from the deep sea port being operated by the Kakinada Seaports Limits (KSPL) will be explored. The Department of Labour will ensure availability of workers round the clock instead of only during the day to increase exports,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.

Assistant Labour Commissioner N. Bullirani, Kakinada Chamber of Commerce chairman V.V. Raghavulu and Rice Exporters Association president B.V. Krishna Rao were present.