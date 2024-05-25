ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. planning to appoint IAS officers having dubious credentials, alleges Devineni Uma

Published - May 25, 2024 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The officers proposed to be conferred IAS have been shortlisted without the knowledge of the Heads of Departments concerned, and in violation of certain service rules, says the TDP leader

V. Raghavendra

The Election Commission of India and the UPSC should take it up seriously and take necessary action, says Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP general secretary and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has alleged that the government initiated the appointment of some IAS officers who have dubious credentials, that too in blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MC).

Why was the notification kept a secret if due procedure was followed, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao questioned while addressing the media persons at the party office, near here, on May 25 (Saturday).

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the credentials of the officers were unverified, but the process was being carried out hastily for reasons to be explained by Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, under whose watch the irregularity was taking place.

The list of officers was sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) when the general elections were just completed and the results were scheduled to be declared on June 4.

The officers proposed to be conferred IAS were shortlisted without the knowledge of the Heads of Departments concerned, and in violation of certain service rules. Of the 49 officers whose names figured in that list, 10 were either closely related to leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) or have vested interests. The Election Commission of India (ECI) and the UPSC should take it up seriously and take necessary action, he demanded.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy would not have gone berserk at a polling station on May 13 without the support of the local officers close to him, and insisted that stern action be taken against the ruling party leader.

