Govt. permits Health Dept. to fill all vacancies

G.O. issued asking HoDs to take necessary action

The State government has accorded permission to the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department to fill up vacancies as and when necessary.

According to a G.O issued by the Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma to ensure that all the posts are filled as per the standard pattern at all times, the government accorded permission to Heads of Departments (HoDs) including the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Director of Medical Education, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad under the administrative control of HM&FW department without referring to the government.

The HoDs were asked to take necessary action by preparing an effective methodology to achieve the intended goal of ensuring all the vacant posts are filled.