Govt. pays ₹16 crore to farmers for crop losses

23,171 farmers get compensation in East Godavari

The State government on Tuesday deposited ₹16.59 crore of input subsidy into the accounts of 23,171 farmers, compensating them for the crops damaged due to rains and floods since July in East Godavari district.

“Crops in over 11,000 hectares have been damaged due to rains and floods between July and September across the district. As many as 23,171 farmers have been affected due to damage of the crops, for which ₹16.59 crore of compensation has been paid on Tuesday,” Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said in a press release.

“The timely disbursement of compensation for the crops that were damaged will minimise the impact of the damage during the Rabi season,” Mr. Muralidhar said. The compensation has been fixed based on the input cost spent on the cultivation of the respective agriculture and commercial crops.

Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan

In a video conference on the disbursement of the second phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan aid, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to provide crop harvesters to the farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras in East Godavari district.

More than 4.40 lakh farmers have received the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan aid to the tune of ₹93.30 crore; 13,962 of them are tenant farmers and 5,276 are tribal farmers in the district, the Collector said.

Farmers who attended the online meeting appealed to the Chief Minister to hasten the modernisation of canals under the Yeleru Irrigation System to save the crops from inundation in the Kakinada rural area.