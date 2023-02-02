ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. owes explanation on issues raised by MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, says Pawan Kalyan

February 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

While Ramanarayana Reddy apprehended threat to his life, Sridhar Reddy has accused party leadership of resorting to tapping his phones

V Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has demanded an explanation from the State government on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy’s apprehension that his life is under threat, and the phone tapping allegation made by another MLA of the ruling party Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan insisted that the Director General of Police (DGP) should ensure the safety of Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, saying that the situation reflected the sense of insecurity among the YSRCP MLAs. 

In a press release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he had personally known Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy for many years, and that the comments made by him out of dissatisfaction over the manner in which the government was functioning and the tardy pace of development works in his constituency (Venkatagiri) seemed to be considered as a crime.

The security provided to the MLA was reduced, which the DGP should look into and ensure that he is safe.

“If the DGP does not respond, I will take the issue to the notice of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” the JSP president said.

The alleged tapping of the mobile phone of Mr. Sridhar Reddy was a serious matter, but neither the Home Minister nor the DGP had so far uttered a word about it.

The government should immediately inquire into these sensitive issues and prevent any untoward incident, the JSP chief said.

