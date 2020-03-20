Govt. orders shutdown of cinema theatres and shopping malls

As the threat posed by COVID-19 increased with each passing day, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the situation in a high-level review meeting on Thursday.

He advised the officers and staff of all the departments concerned to conduct themselves in such a way that the public fear of a major outbreak of the virus was not aggravated.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked whether the door-to-door survey had been done and what was the outcome of it, and whether the employees of the ward and village secretariats were involved in the exercise.

He ordered that the auxiliary nurse midwives and accredited social health activists be deployed to do mapping of their areas to facilitate effective containment measures and to give them access to a mobile application developed for the purpose.

Information related to 50 households as a unit should be updated at regular intervals, he instructed.

Officials told the CM that two COVID positive cases had been recorded so far, and 185 students who came from the Philippines were tested but were kept out of bounds even to their parents to eliminate any scope of contacting the virus if some of them had infection.

The officials also said the clampdown due to COVID-19 started affecting businesses and prices of agricultural commodities.

Meanwhile, the government issued orders shutting down cinema theatres, shopping malls, swimming pools and amusement parks, and closing of major temples for devotees without any hindrance to the daily rituals. The government advised people to avoid visiting places of worship in large numbers. The government said that social distancing measures would be in force till March 31.