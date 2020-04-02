Govt. orders CRDA to initiate land allotment for house sites

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to undertake the process of allotment of lands in the capital city area as requested by the Collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts in compliance with the directions of the High Court (HC) for giving house sites to the poor under ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ programme.

The CRDA has been permitted to make necessary changes in the master plan for achieving the objective of giving house sites to the economically weaker sections.

It was stated in G.O. MS No. 131 issued by Secretary (Municipal Administration) J. Syamala Rao on Thursday that the government had issued guidelines for the above programme through G.O. MS No. 367 read with GO MS No. 488, both in the year 2019, and the Collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts took the shortage of government lands to the notice of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and subsequently requested the Commissioner of CRDA for the allotment of nearly 1,252 acres in Nowluru, Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, Inavolu, Kuragallu and Mandadam villages.

The matter was conveyed to the beneficiaries belonging to Vijayawada, Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Duggirala and Pedakakani.

Through G.O No. 131, the government ordered the CRDA to take preparatory steps as per the directions of the HC – which found that the process of allotment of lands contemplated under the CRDA Act was not followed – and the orders of the Supreme Court in the special leave petition being filed as a consequence of the HC suspending the operation of the GOs