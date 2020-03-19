Govt. orders closure of all educational institutions

The government has issued orders to close down all educational institutions, hostels, coaching centres till March 31. Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney issued the orders at a video conference with district Collectors on Wednesday.

As the State moves ahead with containment strategy, the government also gave an advice to people not to gather in large numbers and to follow ‘social distancing.’ Personnel in government offices have been asked to follow strict sanitation protocol while those working in private offices, have been advised to work from home.

Crucial period

Stating that the next 15 days are going to be crucial in the management of spread of coronavirus, the Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to take all precautionary measures.

The government issued stay at home notices to all foreign returnees. It also urged them to undergo self-quarantine at home for a minimum of 14 days since arrival time. The government made it clear that any one violating the will be liable for punishment under Section 188 of IPC.

In the bulletin issued by the Director of Health and Family Welfare, the government said the total number of people identified for observation on Wednesday stood at 879, of which 254 persons have completed 28 days of observation, 605 are under home isolation, and 20 have been admitted into various hospitals. Of 105 persons tested, only one sample has come out positive.

A 104 helpline has been activated for providing health advice and Collectors have been notified as district nodal officers to take measures towards containment of COVID-19.