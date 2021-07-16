‘Govt. on a mission to renovate roads in State at a cost of ₹2,200 crore’

PENUKONDA (ANANTAPUR DT.)

16 July 2021 00:40 IST

Funds being utilised to improve condition of State Highways and Major District Roads, says Minister

The State government has embarked on a mission of renovation of roads in the State at a cost of ₹2,200 crore and works in the first phase of the project worth ₹1,800 crore are in progress, Minister for Roads and Buildings Malagundla Sankaranarayana said here on Thursday.

Addressing the media after attending some programmes in Roddam mandal, the Minister said that ₹4,000 crore taken as loan from the New Development Bank (NDB) were being utilised to improve the condition of the State Highways and the Major District Roads (MDRs). “However, there has been a temporary halt in works at many places due to the rain and unsuitable land terrains. The works will be resumed as soon as the monsoon gives a respite,” said the Minister.

The State government will be spending ₹15,000 crore on the renovation and laying new national highways in the State for which tenders would be called for soon, the Minister said.

Funds diversion

The Minister alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), during its tenure, had diverted funds of ₹2,000 crore that was taken as loan through the Road Development Corporation (RDC) for the ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’ scheme, which brought all road works to halt between 2017 and 2019, Mr. Sankaranarayana said.

“We had to repay the loans raised through the RDC and ₹1,000 crore that was due to contractors by the time the YSRCP government assumed the office,” the Ministers said.

Taking strong exception to the staments made by TDP State president K. Atchannaidu on Thursday that the YSRCP government had introduced the “Jagananna Guntalu” scheme in a derogatory way about the condition of the roads, the Minister asked if he did see the condition of the roads during teh TDP tenure. “Why did not you question your leader (N. Chandrababu Naidu) and stop him from diverting the funds meant for road works?” asked Mr. Sankaranarayana.

“Road renovation works in a stretch of about 7,000 km had got stalled in three years prior to the 2019 elections, and our government is slowly completing the projects, despite the financial crisis the State has been facing,” the Minister added.