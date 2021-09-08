Govt. objects to frequent filing of interim applications in HC against the creation of State Development Corporation

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave alleged that the petitioners wanted to create a situation by writing letters to banks, and objected to their (banks') impleadment in the matter

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave opposed the conduct of the petitioners in filing frequent Interlocutory Applications (IAs) against the creation of the Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation (APSDC) during a hearing of the matter by the High Court on Wednesday.

Mr. Dave told a division bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya that filing of fresh IAs after 65 days of the first listing of the matter for impleadment of banks and amendments to the prayer, showed the petitioners' intention to cause obstacles and embarrassment to the State.

He alleged that the petitioners wanted to create a situation by writing letters to banks, and objected to their (banks') impleadment in the matter.

The State would like to proceed with the hearing if the IAs are not pressed for admission, Mr. Dave requested the court, which adjourned the matter till October 7 upon conceding the petitioners' plea to give four weeks' time for filing a counter.

Mr. Dave hoped there would be no further IAs that would procrastinate the matter.

Visakhapatnam east MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu had challenged the creation of APSDC and the manner in which the government allegedly sought to transfer funds to the corporation without depositing them into the Consolidated Fund of A.P. There is another PIL related to the same matter.