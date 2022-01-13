Govt. notifies rules for AP Mahila Police wing

The wing consists of inspectors (non-gazetted),SIs, assistant sub-inspectors

The State government has notified Andhra Pradesh Mahila Police (Subordinate Service) Rules, 2021, facilitating the creation of separate women police cadre under the Police Department.

The special uniformed (khaki) women wing consists of inspectors (non-gazetted), sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, senior Mahila police and Mahila police personnel, according to a G.O. issued by the Home Department on Wednesday.

Apart from the khaki uniform, all the Mahila Police personnel will wear the Mahila Police emblem on the dress as well as the beret cap.

Ninety per cent of the cadre will be recruited directly by the police recruitment board and 5% will be selected from among eligible home guards and the remaining 5% picked up from eligible village and ward volunteers.

The Mahila inspectors and sub-inspectors will report to Additional SP (Admin) and DSP or ACP respectively while ASI will report to circle inspector and senior Mahila police, and Mahila police will report to the station house officer concerned.