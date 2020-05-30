Andhra Pradesh

Govt. notifies fee structure for PG medical and dental courses

Quota rule will be followed in admissions: regulatory panel chief

Taking into consideration the recommendations of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHER&MC), the government on Friday notified the fee structure for the PG medical courses for all specialities in private unaided minority and non-minority colleges and PG dental courses in private unaided non-minority colleges for the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23.

The fee structure for PG medical courses of all specialities in private unaided non-minority colleges is as follows:

For a clinical degree in Category A (convener quota), a student will have to pay a fee of ₹ 4.32 lakh, in Category B (management quota) ₹ 8.64 lakh and in Category C (NRI/institutional quota) ₹ 50 lakh.

For para-clinical degree and diploma, the fee is ₹1.35 lakh in Category A, ₹ 2.7 lakh in Category B and ₹15 lakh in Category C.

For pre-clinical degree, the fee is ₹61,200 in Category A, ₹ 1,22,400 in Category B and ₹ 8 lakh in Category C.

For PG dental courses, the following is the fee structure:

For clinical degree, the fee in Category A is ₹2.97 lakh, in Category B it is ₹ 5.94 lakh and in Category C, it is ₹ 12 lakh.

For para-clinical degree, it is ₹ 2.67,300 in Category A, ₹4,34,600 in Category B and ₹ 7 lakh in Category C.

Violators warned

At a press conference, Chairman of the Commission V. Eeswaraiah said the government had notified the fee structure through GO No 56 and to ensure that reservations were implemented as per the rule book, GO 57 was issued. “If a seat occupied by a Meritorious Reserved Candidate (MRC) falls vacant, it should be filled with a candidate of the same category,” he said.

He said the fee was an all-inclusive annual one, but it did not include hostel, transport and mess charges.

The institutions should collect the annual fee in two half-yearly instalments in advance and stipend would be paid to the PG students on a par with the students in the government PG medical and dental colleges.

Mr. Eeswaraiah said any deviation from the stipulated fee structure would attract stringent penal action.

