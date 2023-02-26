Govt. notifies 25% quota for children from disadvantaged groups in all pvt. schools from next academic year

February 26, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State Government on February 26 (Sunday) notified admission of children in Class 1 under Section 12 (1) (C) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, for the academic year 2023-24 in all private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh.

The order signed by the Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash said as per the Act, 25% of seats in Class I in all private unaided schools following IB/ICSE/CBSE/State syllabus would be allocated to children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections.

A notification with calendar of events for admissions would be issued on March 4, registration of all private unaided schools would be carried out from March 6 to 16, the window for student registration on the portal would be open from March 18 to April 7, the eligibility of students for admission through GSWS Data would be determined from April 9 to 12, the first round of lottery results would be published on April 13, confirmation of student admissions by schools would be done April 15 to 21, the second round of lottery results would be published on April 25 and schools should confirm student admissions from April 26 to 30.

The department has invited online applications for admission in Class 1 for the 25 % reserved seats from parents/guardians of eligible children. To apply, they should visit the online portal https://cse.ap.gov.in and they could also seek support of the headmaster/principal of the school concerned or the Mandal Education Officer or village and ward secretariat.

Helpline

A toll-free helpline number 14417 has been provided for addressing the issues during and after the admission process. Service for submission of application will be provided at every village or ward secretariat across the State free of cost.

Order of preference

While admitting children, schools have been asked to follow the order of preference stipulated in the Right to Education Act 2009. Of the 25% reserved seats, 5% should be allotted to children from the disadvantaged groups (orphan, HIV-affected and disabled), 10% to children from the Scheduled Castes, 4% to the Scheduled Tribe category and the remaining 6% to children from weaker sections, including children from BC, Minorities and OC communities whose annual income does not exceed ₹1.20 lakh in rural areas and ₹1.44 lakh in urban areas.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said after completion of the admission process, the portal would display a school-wise list of children selected through the lottery process and any parent/guardian could report any grievance to the District Admission Monitoring Committee (DAMC) within 7 days.

Reimbursement

After discussing the issue with stakeholders, the Government has fixed ₹8,000 per child as expenditure (per annum) in urban areas, ₹6,500 for children in rural areas and ₹5,100 in tribal/Scheduled areas.