Govt. not taking any steps to bifurcate Telugu varsity: BJP

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday lamented that the State government is not making any efforts to bifurcate Telugu University, which is headquartered in Telangana, even after seven years of bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Veerraju launched the ‘Telugu Bhasha Vaarotsavalu’ here on Sunday, marking Telugu Language Day, which is celebrated on the birthday of linguist and writer Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy.

“Campuses of the Telugu University including the Rajamahendravaram campus are struggling for existence. There has been no effort from the State government to bifurcate the university for the last seven years. The present state of the campuses shows the State government’s lack of commitment towards these institutions,” said Mr. Veerraju.

“The BJP is intensifying the fight against the State government’s policy that gives priority to English medium and neglects the mother-tongue of Telugu in Andhra Pradesh. However, the National Education Policy encourages technical education in the regional languages,” Mr. Veerraju said.

The BJP State wing is celebrating Telugu Bhasha Varostavalu in all the district headquarters, felicitating people associated with Telugu literature apart from conducting rallies with various folk performances to celebrate the glory of Telugu language.