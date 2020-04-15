Govt. not releasing COVID-19 Central relief funds: Yanamala

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has accused the State government of not releasing the COVID-19 relief funds given to the State by the Centre.

The government has asked the treasuries not to release funds to pay salaries and take up relief measures, he has alleged.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said the government orders were inhuman.

It was condemnable that the government was not releasing funds to procure masks, kits, PPEs to the doctors and staff on sanitation duty.

By holding the funds, the government was risking the lives of the paramedics, doctors and frontline warriors, he alleged.

The Central government had released funds towards devolutions, grants, COVID-19 relief and 14th Finance Commission. All these funds were withheld at the level of the treasuries without supporting public health, sanitation and virus preventive works, resulting in serious problems for doctors, paramedical staff and different sections of society, he alleged.

The government failed to provide essential commodities to the poor families. Alleging that no help was being given to migrant labourers, Mr. Ramakrishnudu deplored that the YSRCP leaders were not showing any interest to bring back the Telugus stranded in other States. Thousands of people who were stuck in other places were going without food, but the government was least bothered to help them, he alleged.

HC ruling hailed

Referring to High Court striking down GOs relating to English medium, he said, “We welcome the High Court judgment on the government’s decision to convert all government schools into English medium schools.”