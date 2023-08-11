Govt. nod obtained for filling 128 teaching posts in Adikavi Nannaya University, says Vice-Chancellor

August 11, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

The State government has consented to fill 128 regular teaching posts in Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) in the upcoming recruitment by the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vice-Chancellor > Padma Raju has said.

At a press conference here on Friday, he said 128 teaching faculty would be recruited as against the actual requirement of 162 in the university.

The university was preparing to adopt automation technology for administration and monitoring of its affiliated colleges in the Godavari region. “The automation technology will also be adopted for online application for the university’s entrance test, payment of fee, evaluation of examinations, and renewal and inspection of the affiliated colleges on a quarterly basis,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Padma Raju earlier served in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) and as a member of the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC). “We would like to strengthen the affiliation system and make the evaluation of the examinations more transparent,” he said.

The construction of hostels for boys and girls on the campus was going on in full wing with ₹25 crore allocated from the university revenue, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.