Govt. nod obtained for filling 128 teaching posts in Adikavi Nannaya University, says Vice-Chancellor

Varsity to adopt automation technology for monitoring of affiliated colleges, evaluation of examinations: Padma Raju

August 11, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padma Raju speaking at a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padma Raju speaking at a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government has consented to fill 128 regular teaching posts in Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) in the upcoming recruitment by the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vice-Chancellor > Padma Raju has said. 

At a press conference here on Friday, he said 128 teaching faculty would be recruited as against the actual requirement of 162 in the university. 

The university was preparing to adopt automation technology for administration and monitoring of its affiliated colleges in the Godavari region. “The automation technology will also be adopted for online application for the university’s entrance test, payment of fee, evaluation of examinations, and renewal and inspection of the affiliated colleges on a quarterly basis,” he said. 

Prof. Padma Raju earlier served in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) and as a member of the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC). “We would like to strengthen the affiliation system and make the evaluation of the examinations more transparent,” he said. 

The construction of hostels for boys and girls on the campus was going on in full wing with ₹25 crore allocated from the university revenue, he added.

