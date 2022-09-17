Govt. nod for additional MEO posts

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has given permission to the School Education Department to create 13 posts of Mandal Education Officers (MEO-I) and 679 MEO-II posts for effective monitoring of the academic and non-academic activities.

The decision comes in the wake of increased work load on the MEOs who are the first field-level officers, on account of implementation of a large number of programmes and increased number of schools. Earlier, the MEOs were able to give equal focus to academic and administrative affairs but now, every mandal needed two separate officers to look into the administration and academics.