Govt. neglecting Aarogyasri: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

17 July 2020 23:19 IST

‘It is not spending the budgetary allocations made under the scheme’

The State government has failed to effectively implement the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri, its flagship healthcare scheme, Telugu Desam Party MLC P. Ashok Babu has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Ashok Babu said the government was not spending the allocations made for the scheme. “In fact, the expenditure has come down. It is betraying the people by showing higher budgetary allocations while spending less in reality,” Mr. Ashok Babu alleged.

He said the government spent a mere ₹7,480 crore under the scheme against an allocation of ₹11,400 crore for 2019-20. On the contrary, the TDP government had spent ₹8,917 crore during 2018-19, he added.

“Even YSRCP leaders are wondering why the Chief Minister is neglecting the health scheme,” claimed.

Stating that the TDP government did not shelve the health scheme launched initially by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the TDP leader said, “In fact, Rajasekhara Reddy had earned immense popularity by launching the scheme, which later helped him retain power. But the YSRCP government is ignoring it by not releasing necessary funds.”

‘False claims’

Accusing the government of making false claims on the treatment being provided for COVID-19 under Aarogyasri, he said the field-level verifications vouch for it.

“The government owes an explanation on why the official Aarogyasri website is showing all beds as vacant with nobody anywhere in the State receiving treatment under it,” he added.