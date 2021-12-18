Govt. muzzling freedom of speech, alleges Lokesh

Social media activist illegally detained, he claims

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday accused the State government of attempting to muzzle freedom of speech by ‘rounding up activists who dared to question the ruling party’s policies’.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Lokesh said that social media activist Yellapu Santosh was ‘unlawfully arrested’ when he went to admit his pregnant wife to hospital for delivery. “The arrest was made without giving even prior notice to the social media activist. The CID officials were blatantly violating the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The CID officials concerned would be responsible for whatever happens to Santosh and his wife. Police have arrested him as if he is a terrorist. The ongoing suppression by the government and the police is atrocious and condemnable,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“The State government is humiliating and harassing social media activists who are criticising its unconstitutional policies. There is no change in the government’s functioning despite receiving countless setbacks in the courts of law. The government is targeting people for making social media posts. Even senior citizens are not being spared. The ruling party is trying to cause physical, psychological and financial damage to the victims,” he alleged.