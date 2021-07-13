Govt. must give top priority to Polavaram R&R package: Somu Veerraju

‘CM should convince the Centre for more funds’

A BJP delegation led by its State president Somu Veerraju on Monday visited the Polavaram project and enquired with the people from LND Peta village about the implementation of the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Veerraju said though the project was important, the plight of the families facing displacement could not be ignored and demanded that the State government must come up with a clear action plan on rehabilitating them and paying the compensation as per rules.

He alleged that both the YSRCP government and the previous TDP lacked the commitment to do justice to the Project Displaced Families (PDFs), and advised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to convince the Central government about the need to provide adequate funds for implementing the R&R package.

Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given assurance to the public when he was in the opposition to construct the project with the State government’s funds and to come to the rescue of thousands of evacuees. “However, he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) reneged on his promise after coming to power,” said Mr. Veerraju.

He suggested that the State government should ask the Centre to sanction two to three lakh houses for the evacuees and to extend financial assistance under the ‘Housing for All’ and MGNREGS. BJP leaders P. Suryanarayana Raju, Nirmala Kishore, Sudha Krishna, Umamaheswara Rao and Krishna Rao accompanied Mr. Veerraju during the visit.