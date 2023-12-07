Andhra Pradesh govt. mulling inclusion of foreign languages as an optional subject in State-run schools, says Principal Secretary

December 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

After securing government approval for introduction of a foreign language as an optional subject from Class IX in State-run schools from the next academic year, the School Education Department plans to rope in American educational technology company Duolingo that produces learning apps and provides language certification.

Before formally signing the MoU, the department is experimenting with the app in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) schools. “We have been told that knowledge of basic English will be sufficient for students to learn a foreign language,” says Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash and says a sample of 100 students in three categories — those who secured above 70% marks, students who got 40–70% and those who secured 30-40% marks in their Class VIII final exams, have been asked to download the app for its use for one month.

Gamified approach

“The best part is that Duolingo uses a ‘gamified approach’ to language learning, with lessons that incorporate translating, interactive exercises, quizzes and stories to make learning more engaging and fun,” he told The Hindu.

A gamified approach is the use of interactive content to improve user engagement and motivation.

Students of Classes IX and X currently have Hindi, Urdu, Odia, Kannada and Tamil as a third language option. The proposal is to add German, Japanese, French, Spanish and Mandarin in the list of options. Similarly, for students of Classes XI and XII, who now choose between Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, Odia, Tamil, French, Kannada and Persian as a second language option, will henceforth have additional choices of German, Japanese, Spanish and Chinese Mandarin.

“We want to collaborate with Duolingo for teaching our children foreign languages. In today’s globalised world, we cannot afford to have our children lagging behind,” says Mr. Praveen Prakash, informing that currently 50 million people are learning foreign language using this app.

The app will be downloaded on the tabs given to students and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will recruit language experts for overall monitoring, he says.

The Duolingo course will be divided into four assessment levels- Class IX (A1), Class X (A2), Class XI (B1) and Class XII (B2).

The Principal Secretary says the schools will be allowed to use AV material and the Doubt Clearance app while teaching the foreign language subject and for students of Classes X and XII, it can be taught online without the presence of a teacher in the classroom.

