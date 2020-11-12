Govt. move to promote skill development

APSSDC partners with IBM India, SPI, ITDC and LVPA

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) MD and CEO A. Srikanth signed MoUs virtually for partnerships with IBM India, Singapore Polytechnic International (SPI), India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and L.V. Prasad Film & TV Academy (LVPA) on Thursday.

Special Chief Secretary (skill development and training) G. Anantha Ramu and APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy were among those present.

The MoU with IBM India is for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the IT sector. The global computing major will help the APSSDC in offering high-end training in Artificial Intelligence, coding, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), block chain, data science and analytics, cybersecurity and big data and full stack.

Industry-led courses

SPI’s partnership is for enabling international-level industry-led courses in advanced manufacturing, food innovation and food processing and entrepreneurship to be offered in skill colleges proposed to be set up by the government.

SPI will provide technical assistance for the establishment of industry-specific labs, develop courses and curriculum and evolve a quality assurance framework for standardisation of teaching and learning modules.

LVPA will set up and operate a CoE in media and entertainment sector in Visakhapatnam district. It will offer courses in 2D animation, digital photography, editing, VFX and digital restoration, and also provide apprenticeship support under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

The partnership with ITDC is for setting up a CoE in the hospitality sector. The ITDC will design and offer courses in hospitality trades, event management, front office operations, housekeeping, food and beverage operations and entrepreneurship programmes.