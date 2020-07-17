Govt. move to encourage solar, wind energy projects

The government has notified the Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy Export Policy-2020 through G.O. MS No. 20 issued by Secretary (Energy) N. Srikant on Friday.

It was stated that the policy was applicable to solar, wind and solar-wind hybrid projects, including equipment manufacturing.

It was aimed at encouraging, promoting and developing renewable energy (RE) projects for exporting the energy outside A.P. without any obligation of procurement by the Discoms.

Policy targets

The policy targets to generate 120 Gigawatts of energy, for which five lakh acres of land is planned to be leased.

If power is to be supplied within A.P. through the open access route, all charges levied by the A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission will have to be paid by the developers and no energy - banking will be allowed.

Any injection of energy between synchronisation and declaration of Commercial Operations Date will be treated as inadvertent power and no cost will be paid by any Discom.

The allocation of renewable energy resource potential will be made to developers on ‘first come, first served’ basis, and priority will be given to project developers intending to set up the energy export projects along with manufacturing facilities in the State.

The land leases for variable RE projects will be for 30 years.

Green energy charge

A significant feature of the policy is the obligation on the part of the developers to pay a green energy development charge of ₹1 lakh per MW of installed capacity for the entire life of the project starting from the commissioning of its first phase.

The policy lays down guidelines for connection to AP-Transco network and central transmission network. The G.O. contains modalities related to land allotment, O&M and other issues.

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of A.P. is appointed nodal agency, which will be responsible for allocation of solar and wind resources, coordination with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Solar Energy Corporation of India, Transco and Discomd and NTPC.