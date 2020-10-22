Govt. move to ease onion short supply

‘5,000 quintals being sourced through NAFED; rythu bazaars will sell it for ₹40 per kg’

The State government is importing 5,000 quintals of onion through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) with a view to supplying it at ₹40 per kg at the at rythu bazaars from Friday, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has said.

“Nearly 1,000 quintals of onion will be made available across the State by Friday for sale at the rythu bazaars in all the towns and cities. In the next phase, it will be made available in the rural areas. Onion will be sold for ₹40 per kg at the rythu bazaars,” Mr. Kannababu said while addressing the media here on Thursday.

On the measures taken to meet the demand for onion, Mr. Kannababu said, “The government is gearing itself up to ensure availability of at least one kg for each family.”

“During September and October, the arrival of onion at Kurnool market will be a maximum of 12,000 quintals per day. However, because of the recent rains, the arrival at present is barely 1,500 to 2,000 quintals,” he said.

Crop damage

The Minister further said that crop in more than 2,600 hectares had been damaged due to rains in the State.

Mr. Kannababu said the government would ensure supply of onion in a transparent manner through the rythu bazaars until the situation returned to normal.