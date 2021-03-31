Govt. misleading courts over NREGS dues: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Wednesday alleged that the State government has diverted crores of rupees meant for payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

“The State government has mislead both the judiciary as well as the Centre in order to misuse and divert funds of over ₹6,400 crore under the NREGS programme. The court has ordered payment of NREGS dues along with interest for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 financial years but the State government is turning a blind eye,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Rajendra Prasad accused the State government of adopting a politically vengeful attitude even towards those who carried out MGNREGS works during the previous TDP regime.

“The Centre had released ₹6,400 crore to make payments towards NREGS works. The government, which diverted the funds without giving valid reasons, is alleging that irregularities took place during the previous government’s tenure. It is part of the YSRCP government’s ulterior plan to default the payments,” he alleged.