Govt., Microsoft join hands to train 1.62 crore students

VIJAYAWADA

24 April 2021 00:12 IST

Partnership aims to provide holistic skilling solutions to youth

To build an inclusive, skill-based economy in the State, the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with Microsoft on Friday announced a strategic partnership to train 1.62 crore students and unemployed youth across 300-plus colleges and skill development centres in the State.

This first-of-its-kind partnership aims at providing a holistic skilling solution, empowering the youth with next-generation digital skills.

The collaboration will create a holistic and scalable skilling experience that includes access to learning content on Microsoft’s learning resource centre, Microsoft Learn, educational webinars, experiential learning through hands-on exercises and industry certifications courses from Microsoft and LinkedIn. In addition, every learner will receive free Azure credit of $100 for practical experiential learning, test preparation and certification to become a Microsoft Certified Professional.

Over 40 courses and certifications will be made available to students on Microsoft Learn, covering a broad range of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, AI, data sciences, IoT and M365, among others. To enhance their employability, students and youth will also get access to over 8,600 courses on Linkedin Learning to develop not just their technical skills but also their business knowledge and soft skills.

“We are committed to empowering the youth of Andhra Pradesh with the skills and learning paths needed to connect them more readily with new job opportunities,” said Microsoft India president Anant Maheswari.

Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy, participating in the virtual meeting from his camp office in Nellore, said the State was keen on seeing ‘Digital Connect’ becoming a reality in 80 lakh households in the State in three years. With the focus on ‘remote learning’, a major challenge during the COVID-19 crisis, he said efforts were being made to provide computers and laptops to 130 crore people in the State.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said universities should align their teaching and processes with technological advancements in order to prepare future graduates for work.

He said the collaboration with Microsoft will help the State build a skilled workforce that could meet the needs of the jobs in high demand. It would also help fill the gap between the academia and the industry requirements. Special Officer for Overseas Affairs Harikrishna participated in the meeting.