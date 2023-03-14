Govt. may table Bill to accordg SC Status to Dalit Christians

March 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to introduce a Bill to accord Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians during the Budget session of the Assembly, highly placed sources in the government said.

As per the President’s Order 1950, SCs who convert to Christianity are being accorded BC C status in India. Now, the YSRCP government is proposing this Bill to request the Central government to amend that clause.

P. Booth Tucker, a social activist and senior advocate from Visakhapatnam, said the State government could enable the Dalit Christians to avail themselves of all the benefits like in the case of SCs, even as it is difficult to issue SC certificate to them.

Mr. Tucker said that the 1950 Constitutional (Schedule Castes) Order Clause – 3 is supposed to show “extreme social, educational and economic backwardness arising out of traditional practice of untouchability”. Because of this clause, the 1950 Constitutional Order conferred SC status only on the ‘untouchable castes’ who are professing Hinduism only.

“Due to that reason, the militant Sikh Dalits staged agitations in 1952 and the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru accorded SC status to them. In 1989, on the eve of Ambedkar’s centenary year, SC status was conferred on Neo-Buddhists as Ambedkar had converted to Buddhism and also Buddhism a religious thought of India,” said Mr. Tucker.

He said that, “In 2005, some Christian organisations filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court praying that the SC status be conferred on Dalit Christians and Muslims on a par with other SCs”.

Then, the then Congress government constituted a commission headed by former Chief Justice of India Ranganath Mishra to take stock of the Dalit Christian and Muslims problems and social conditions to confer S.C. status, he explained.

“The Ranganath Mishra Commission recommended for conferring SC status to Dalit Christians and Muslims. Again in 2009 the UPA government, due to a slender majority, sat on the report without any action. From then onwards, there was no progress on this proposal”, Mr. Tucker maintained.

Meanwhile, another Commission was constituted which is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (a retired Chief Justice of India), which has to submit its report in 2024, he explained.