Govt. may need ₹3.57 lakh crore to keep poll promises

The State government’s new policy proposals may have an impact of more than ₹3.57 lakh crore on the exchequer as per official estimates.

The average annual incremental impact is estimated to be around ₹75,300 crore. The burden of increase in pension alone would be ₹7,440 crore per annum.

The State Cabinet, at its first meeting on June 10, nearly cleared all the promises made in the run-up to the elections. These included providing loan waiver for all women from cooperative societies, student fee reimbursement, ₹15,000 per month for mothers who send children to school, 25 lakh houses, interim relief (IR) for government employees, old- age pension, filling vacant posts, and free borewells and interest-free loans to eligible farmers.

A challenge

The big challenge before the government seems to be how it meets the election promises of giving out sops and distributing money under various schemes. Also, the government has to make up for capital expenditure, which the State badly needs.

According to information, the government requires about ₹75,000 crore to construct 25 lakh houses for the poor. The promise of scaling up pension to ₹3,000 from existing ₹2,000 would cost ₹37,200 crore in the next five years. The implementation of loan waiver for Self-Help Groups in four instalments is likely to cost the exchequer more than ₹19,200 crore.

The government may scrap some of the welfare schemes introduced by the previous government. Already, it has made a beginning by doing away with the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’.

Nevertheless, the YSRCP, in its election manifesto, promised to pay ₹12,500 per anum to every farmer under ‘Rythu Bharosa’, an incentive or input subsidy before the sowing seasons begin.

The new government will also have to implement the schemes introduced by the previous government and fund the Polavaram project and irrigation projects, sources say.

Loan option

The government plans to implement liquor ban in a phased manner. The average annual impact would be more than ₹13,900 crore. That apart, there are apparently a lot of pending financial bills from the last financial year, which need to be cleared. “More worrying is the revenue loss on account of liquor ban, one of the key electoral promises, would be close to ₹70,000 crore,” says an official. And, it has not been added to the “financial requirements to implement the new policies.” Bringing down the total debt to borrowing limits again is another challenge. The government may have to seek loans from the World Bank and other institutions to fund the schemes, the sources say.