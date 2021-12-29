Govt. may impose restrictions on New Year celebrations

Inquiry under way on former MLA Vangaveeti Radha’s comments

Following the spread of Omicron, which is creating panic across the globe, and the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the government is likely to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations in the State. “The police are working on some restrictions to prevent the spread of Omicron in the State,” Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said on Tuesday.

“Due to increasing number of cases, some States have imposed curbs on the New Year celebrations. The Andhra Pradesh Police will take a decision on the New Year programmes,” he said.

Responding to a question on the comments made by former MLA Vangaveeti Radha, that miscreants conducted ‘recce’ on his movements, the DGP said that police were inquiring into the statement.

“We provided security to Mr. Radha and instructions have been given to the police officers to inquire into the comments of the leader,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Mr. Radha refused gunmen to him. “I am a people’s man and I don’t want any security,” the former MLA said.