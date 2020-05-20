‘Govt. making consumers’ pay through their nose’

TIRUPATI/KADAPA

20 May 2020 04:58 IST

Revert to old slabs, say political parties

Leaders from three political cadres, Telugu Desam Party(TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Jana Sena Party(JSP), staged demonstrations at a number of places across Chittoor and Kadapa districts on Tuesday, opposing the ‘hefty’ power bills.

BJP leaders, led by State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, staged a sit-in wearing black badges and condemned the government for its ‘shocking’ power bills that added to the woes of people reeling under COVID crisis.

In a joint demonstration, BJP leader Saikam Jayachandra Reddy and Jana Sena district leader Kiran Rayal flayed the State for going back on its pre-election promise of giving 200 units of free power and for making consumers pay through their nose.

Slogans

State Secretary Samanchi Srinivas also staged a dharna with a catchy slogan ‘Anna Vachadu Shock Ichadu’, mocking at YSRCP’s election campaign.

He demanded that the government revise the changed slabs that escalated the bills.

In Kadapa district, BJP Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh staged a dharna at his Potladurthi residence and demanded that the government come up with an explanation for its decision to hike power bills.