Govt. losing credibility due to ‘failure’ to implement ‘Super Six’ promises, says Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on September 25 (Wednesday) said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government in the State was fast losing its credibility, as it had “failed to translate into reality its election promises”, the ‘Super Six’ welfare programmes aimed to uplift different sections.

Speaking amidst the noise of banging of steel plates with spoons as part of ‘Thali Bajao’ protest staged by the Congress leaders and activists at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, Ms. Sharmila demanded an explanation from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on his “failure to implement the welfare programmes announced amidst much hype as part of the “Super Six” initiative.”

She demanded that the Chief Minister release a White Paper on the implementation of the ‘Super Six’ by his government.

Amid the slogans of “Super Six is super flop”, Ms. Sharmila said people of the State were vexed with the misrule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and that was why they voted the TDP-led NDA government to power in the hope that their woes would come to an end.

She slammed Mr. Naidu for “not effectively demanding” from the Modi government at the Centre and funds needed to develop the State at this crucial juncture.

Referring to the government’s promise to provide job opportunities to 20 lakh people, she said the initial 100 days of the TDP rule did not mention any plans to create these jobs. There is no mention about the 3 lakh vacant posts in the government sector in the State, she added.

She said the beneficiaries of “Anna Daata Sukhi Bhava” scheme were yet to get the promised financial aid, so were the beneficiaries of “Thalliki Vandanam”, under which the government had planned to pay an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 to mothers who send their children to school.

She said the fate of the promised ‘Maha Shakti” scheme that envisaged financial assistance of ₹1,500 to women, while the government was also silent on the free bus ride for women in the APSRTC buses.

Speaking about the government’s latest initiative “Idi Manchi Prabhutvam”, she said the Chief Minister should implement all that he had promised to prove that his was a good governance.