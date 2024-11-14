Govt. looking into ways to bring Autism Spectrum Disorder under control

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar said the government was exploring ways to curb the problem of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) which could be completely cured upon early detection and making necessary interventions, including medication and behavioural therapy, before the age of two years.

He stated during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly that proposals to set up special hospitals and provide treatment under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme would be considered, while noting that ASD became a social stigma.

MLAs S. Vijay Kumar (Yalamanchili) and V.M. Thomas (Gangadhara Nellore) said ASD was prevalent on a much larger scale than what the Minister claimed and that the facilities required to treat children suffering with ASD were in an appalling condition.

They said ASD, which was a neurodevelopmental disorder, impacted whole families as the parents felt embarrassed to even speak about their kids’ debility, and the treatment was very expensive. Lack of awareness was a formidable challenge.

