ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. looking into ways to bring Autism Spectrum Disorder under control

Published - November 14, 2024 10:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Proposals to set up special hospitals and provide treatment under NTR Vaidya Seva scheme will be looked into, says Health Minister

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar said the government was exploring ways to curb the problem of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) which could be completely cured upon early detection and making necessary interventions, including medication and behavioural therapy, before the age of two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly that proposals to set up special hospitals and provide treatment under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme would be considered, while noting that ASD became a social stigma.

MLAs S. Vijay Kumar (Yalamanchili) and V.M. Thomas (Gangadhara Nellore) said ASD was prevalent on a much larger scale than what the Minister claimed and that the facilities required to treat children suffering with ASD were in an appalling condition.

They said ASD, which was a neurodevelopmental disorder, impacted whole families as the parents felt embarrassed to even speak about their kids’ debility, and the treatment was very expensive. Lack of awareness was a formidable challenge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US