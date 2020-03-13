Govt. looking for 105 foreign returnees

VIJAYAWADA

13 March 2020 01:29 IST

The Department of Health is still looking for 105 foreign returnees from COVID-19 hit countries in the State as of Thursday.

It is not known if these people had undergone basic screening for the symptoms of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) upon arrival in the country. The department has traced 57 such persons and put them under home isolation since Wednesday.

According to the evening bulletin on COVID-19 outbreak, one person tested positive to COVID-19 and 328 people, including 319 at homes and 9 at hospitals, have been placed under isolation.

Results awaited

Test results of samples of four symptomatic persons were awaited and two samples tested negative to COVID-19 on Thursday. So far, 47 symptomatic persons underwent tests and their reports came out negative.

So far, the government identified 666 persons who had been to COVID-19 affected countries and put 561 persons under isolation at homes and hospitals. As many as 233 persons have completed the 28-day observation period.

The government called upon all the foreign returnees to remain under strict home isolation for 28 days even if they were normal and healthy without any sign of symptoms of COVID-19. The government found that 75 persons from Italy returned to the State after February 29.

People can call helpline at 0866 2410978 or 104 for health