Govt. least bothered about farmers’ suicide: TDP

Thirty-seven farmers have committed suicide in just 40 days, TDP MLC G. Thippe Swamy has alleged.

Speaking at the Media Centre in the Assembly on Tuesday, he said the YSRCP government was least bothered about the suicides.

The TDP MLCs moved an adjournment motion on farmers’ suicide and seed crisis in the Council before the question hour. The motion was rejected by Chairman M.A. Shariff. TDP MLCs later said the government was more interested in showcasing that it had increased the ex gratia to the kin of farmers who died in an accident or after committing suicide to ₹7 lakh. Mr. Swamy said 15,000 farmers had committed suicide during YSR’s tenure. TDP MLC Potula Sunitha said the government was least concerned about the seed crisis farmers were facing.

Roja’s take

Meanwhile, Nagari MLA R.K. Roja, who came to the Media Centre, blamed the TDP government for the plight of the farmers. She said the farmers would not have been in such a situation had the TDP government responded to their problems.