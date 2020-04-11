Andhra Pradesh

Govt. launches helpdesks to disseminate info on COVID

The State government has launched chatbot-interactive WhatsApp and Facebook helpdesks where people can access all information related to the COVID-19 outbreak on their smart devices and computers.

One can get all the information on Facebook by starting a conversation with the ArogyaAndhra page of the Department of Health. To get information on WhatsApp, users need to add phone number 8297 104 104 to their contacts and drop a message on the number. The interactive chatbots will provide information about the COVID-19 latest status, health facilities, isolation centres, lockdown information, government assistance guidance, ways to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and latest press bulletins.

All the information will be given in English and Telugu languages as chosen by the user. In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office has thanked the team from Facebook and individuals who volunteered to develop the digital helpdesks.

