Govt. launches free sanitary napkins for girl students

08 March 2021 23:45 IST

Swechaa will be implemented from next academic year

On International Women’s Day, the State government has launched Swechaa, a programme for ensuring free supply of 10 sanitary napkins per month to every adolescent girl studying in Class 7 to Class 12 in all government schools, junior colleges and residential institutions in the State from the next academic year.

The second component of the programme includes positioning of good quality branded sanitary napkins in all YSR Cheyutha stores in urban and rural areas to be provided at affordable rates to women, according to a GO issued by the Principal Secretary, A.R Anuradha.

One woman lecturer shall be chosen in every school/college by the School Education Department as in-charge for implementing the Swechaa programme. She would be responsible for maintaining stocks in the school and distributing them to girl students as per norms. She would also ensure that children are taught methods of safe disposal of used napkins.

The Department of Women Development and Child Welfare will be the nodal department for implementation of the programme.