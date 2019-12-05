Govt. launches counter-offensive

The YSRCP government on Thursday launched a counter-offensive against the TDP on the Capital issue by organising a roundtable at Thullur village.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath Reddy, who led the charge, said the entire Capital city formation exercise taken up by the previous TDP government was only aimed at benefiting N. Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie leaving the farmers and Dalits in the lurch.

“The previous government resorted to irregularities in land pooling, land acquisition and zoning,” he said.

The Finance Minister said “land sharks were let loose” to wallop the assigned land from Dalits in 26 villages which were not registered by the Mangalagiri Sub Registrar.

‘Irregularities galore’

Farmers’ association leader Seshagiri Rao alleged that the TDP government used force on farmers. “Mr. Naidu’s relatives own land in the Capital area and the zoning system was done in such a manner that it does not come under land pooling which is a fraud. There are many irregularities in the CRDA,” he added.

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh flayed the TDP chief and said the latter had pushed the State towards bankruptcy. Mr. Naidu should be ashamed of conducting a parallel roundtable on the Capital city.

Dalit rights leader Mannem Bhagyarao alleged that the previous government did not care to render justice to the farmers and Dalits were cheated in the name of land pooling.