Govt. launches chatbot to dispense COVID-19 info

Are you confused with the torrent of social media posts on COVID-19? The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched a chatbot on the precautionary measures to be taken and the steps taken by government to eradicate the virus, said Commissioner, Information & Public Relations Department, and Member, State Level Task Force Committee (Media Management), Thumma Vijaya Kumar Reddy.

The State government has brought in a user-friendly app to dispense accurate information. Through this app one could get complete information about COVID-19 through the helpdesk, Facebook and Whatsapp, he said.

“All one has to do is to add the Whatsapp number 8297104104 of the Medical and Health department in one’s contacts’ list,” he added.

Multiple uses

Mr. Reddy said that in order to curtail rumours about COVID-19 and to provide accurate information through ‘Aarogya Andhra Messenger’ in Facebook, the government had set up this social media platform. Besides giving feedback one could access information pertaining to the present status of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, health centres/ isolation centres established, authentic information on coronavirus from the government and lockdown information of various places. Assistance from the government could be sought, donations made to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund and access official press releases from government and government orders, the Commissioner informed.