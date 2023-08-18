Govt. land allotted to Botcha family at cheap rate in Bobbili, alleges TDP

August 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

:

The Telugu Desam Party Vizianagaram district unit president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Friday alleged that the State government had allocated 30 acres of prime land in Bobbili at a very cheap rate to the family members of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

At a media conference here, he said that the government had charged only ₹10 lakh per acre although the market value is more than ₹80 lakh per acre in Bobbili and surrounding areas.

He said that a team of TDP leaders will visit the spot and highlight the loss of around ₹21 crore caused to the government. “One year ago, BKS company approached APIIC which said that each acre would cost around ₹67 lakh. Now, the same land has been sold at ₹10 lakh, which is very strange. The government should cancel the allocation immediately,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

TDP city unit president Prasadula Lakshmiprasad and other leaders were present at the media conference.

