Govt. land allotted to Botcha family at cheap rate in Bobbili, alleges TDP

August 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Alleging ₹21 crore loss to govt. exchequer, opposition party leaders demand cancellation of the allotment

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party Vizianagaram district unit president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Friday alleged that the State government had allocated 30 acres of prime land in Bobbili at a very cheap rate to the family members of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

At a media conference here, he said that the government had charged only ₹10 lakh per acre although the market value is more than ₹80 lakh per acre in Bobbili and surrounding areas.

He said that a team of TDP leaders will visit the spot and highlight the loss of around ₹21 crore caused to the government. “One year ago, BKS company approached APIIC which said that each acre would cost around ₹67 lakh. Now, the same land has been sold at ₹10 lakh, which is very strange. The government should cancel the allocation immediately,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

TDP city unit president Prasadula Lakshmiprasad and other leaders were present at the media conference.

