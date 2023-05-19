ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. keen to promote football on a par with cricket, says APFA new chief

May 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

AP Football Association’s new governing body elected in the presence of former HC judge appointed by court

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 19/05/2023: Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar announcing the formation of a new State committee of APFA in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Parliament (Eluru) Kotagiri Sridhar, who has been elected the State president of the Andhra Pradesh Football Association (APFA), has said that the State government’s support is crucial for promotion of sports and games.

Soon after his election in the presence of representatives from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) here on Friday, Mr. Sridhar vowed to promote football on a par with cricket. Recalling Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurances in this regard, he said the government had offered all forms of support to promote football and would develop football grounds across the State.

“District-level football associations will be formed to take the sport to rural areas and spot talent,” he said, adding football tournaments would be conducted through out the year. “To start with, we have proposed to conduct a friendly match at Anantapur on June 15, to be played between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Sub-junior girls’ inter-district competitions will be conducted in July,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Other office-bearers

A new body for APFA was formed following the directions of the High Court, with retired judge Justice G. Yethirajulu acting as the observer. The other office-bearers are Muni Srinivasa Rao of Srikakulam and Venugopal Rao of Anantapur (vice-presidents), Vijayakumar of Bapatla (treasurer), and B. Chandrasekhar of Nellore and K. Kranti Kumar of Guntur (joint secretaries). B. Chakravarthy (Krishna), K. Rajesh (Kakinada) and A. Reddeppa (Tirupati) are the Executive Committee members.

Justice Yethirajulu said the new list of office-bearers would submitted to the High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US