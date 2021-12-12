Govt. keen to improve sports infra, says Botcha

VIZIANAGARAM

12 December 2021 23:25 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday said that the State government was trying to improve sports infrastructure in all the districts to encourage talented youngsters in games and sports.

At the valedictory of the district-level tournament-cum-selections for the Chief Minister’s Cup, which will be held soon, he said that youngsters should bring laurels to the fort city since Vizianagaram was known for producing national and international-level players for many decades.

He gave away prizes for the winners of running, volleyball, handball, kabaddi and other events.

District Development Officer M. Venkateswara Rao said that arrangements were being made for further training for the selected candidates to showcase their talent in the Chief Minister’s Cup events.