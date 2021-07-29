Govt. keen on tapping maritime potential of State: Venkata Reddy

VIZIANAGARAM

29 July 2021 23:46 IST

‘Three ports and eight fishing harbours will give the necessary impetus’

The government is keen on developing the Bhavanapadu port by 2024 as it has the potential to spur economic activity in the north coastal region and provide employment to many, A.P. Maritime Board chairman K. Venkata Reddy has said.

“The officials have already prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for the project coming up at an estimated cost of ₹3,670 crore in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district. The tender process too has begun,” Mr. Venkata Reddy told The Hindu.

Bhavanapadu port

“After kick-starting the process for the construction of the Ramayapatnam port in Prakasam district and the Machilipatnam port in Krishna district, the government has turned its attention to the Bhavanapadu port as it is going to be the lifeline for the North Andhra region,” said Mr. Venkata Reddy.

Stating that the eight new fishing harbours would give the required impetus to maritime trade in the State and provide livelihood to thousands of fishermen, he said, “The State’s 975-km-long coastline can be utilised to the optimum. Fishermen migrating to Gujarat, Maharashtra and other places in search of livelihood will soon lead a happy life in their native districts.”

“The government has begun the process for construction of fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne (Nellore), Nizampet (Guntur), Uppada (East Godavari), and Machilipatnam (Krishna). The tender process will begin soon for the projects at Kottapatnam (Prakasam), Biyyaputippa (West Godavari), Pudimadaka (Visakhapatnam), and Budagatlapalem (Srikakulam), he said.

“The ports and fishing harbours will lead to development of all the coastal districts. The government’s initiative will attract huge investments and industries to the State. Andhra Pradesh will progress on a par with Gujarat in maritime trade soon,” Mr. Venkat Reddy said.