Govt. keen on speedy progress of Vizianagaram, says Collector

VIZIANAGARAM

21 August 2021 23:15 IST

Members of trade bodies suggest ways for development

District Collector A. Suryakumari has said that the government has been giving top priority to industrial growth and promotion of economic activity in and around the fort city. The ambitious plans would ensure speedy progress of the district while providing direct and indirect employment to many people.

Ms. Suryakumari on Saturday interacted with the representatives of various organisations to study their proposals for the development of the district. Forum for Better Vizianagaram president M. Venkateswara Rao and Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president-elect Kapuganti Prakash urged the Collector to identify suitable sites for development of new markets in view of the congestion at the PW market.

Balaji Market president Buddepu Venkata Rao and general secretary Nirmal Kumar Pokarna said the town was a major hub for textile and other business activities and the government’s support to trade bodies would ensure its quick progress.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India-AP chapter general secretary K.S.C. Bose said that a planned development was the need of the hour to cater to the housing needs of the people.

Rotary Club district governor Madipilli Ramarao promised to extend support to the district administration in all aspects as many industrialists and traders were the members of the club. Vizianagaram Hotels’ Association president G. Srinivasa Rao urged the Collector to extend support for the development of the hospitality sector.

Golden Heritage vice-president K.R.K. Raju, Chamber of Commerce secretary Kapuganti Srinivas, Lifting Hands vice-president Sankar Reddy, Kaumudi Parishad president Sarveswara Rao and others expressed their opinions in the meeting. Ms. Suryakumari assured them of holding a meeting with senior officials to explore the possibilities of developing new markets in the town and its surroundings. She said concerted efforts were needed for the progress of the district.