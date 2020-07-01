Govt. keen on providing quality education, says Minister

VIJAYAWADA

01 July 2020 23:07 IST

Suresh for better facilities at residential schools

Education Minister A. Suresh has said the government is making all-out efforts to raise the standards of education by laying stress on quality and the residential schools will have to keep pace with the changing scenario.

Addressing the AP Residential Educational Institutions Society’s Board of Governors’ meeting in the capacity of the chairman of the society on Wednesday, the Minister sought to know what steps had been taken to provide facilities at the residential schools that were identified as Centres for Excellence.

He said as the name suggests, these institutions should be equipped with good infrastructure facilities and new teaching methodologies should be adopted and state-of-the-art labs should be set up.

Advertising

Advertising

He took up for discussion 35 components listed in the agenda and urged the officials concerned to strive for comprehensive development of these schools and colleges.

Other issues that came up for discussion include establishment of Excellence Regional Centres for girl students, proposals for sanction of teacher posts and promotions and transfers of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Training for teachers

He wanted the officials to organise training programmes for teachers as it would pave the way for good educational standards.

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner of Collegiate Education M.M. Nayak, Commissioner, School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Commissioner for Intermediate Education V. Ramakrishna and others were present.